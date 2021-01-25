Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

