Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,583,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236,555 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $279,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 314,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,973,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

