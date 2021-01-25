PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,716 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,521,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. 1,814,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,650. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.