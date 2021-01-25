PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,634 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.