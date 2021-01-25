Perpetual Protocol Price Hits $6.31 on Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $128.95 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00018252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,437,842 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

