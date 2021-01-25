Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

