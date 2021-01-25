Pendal Group Limited Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

