Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Repligen by 7.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN opened at $219.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $226.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

