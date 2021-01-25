Pendal Group Limited Takes $754,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Shares of GIB opened at $78.97 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

