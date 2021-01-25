Pendal Group Limited Takes $467,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $125.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

