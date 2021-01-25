Pendal Group Limited Makes New $393,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

MHK opened at $149.77 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.