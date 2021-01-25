Pendal Group Limited Invests $594,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,082 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

OTEX stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.