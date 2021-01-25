Pendal Group Limited Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.88.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $249.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

