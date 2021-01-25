Pendal Group Limited Acquires Shares of 32,706 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

