Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Pegasystems accounts for 0.9% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,224,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,218,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.17. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $147.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

