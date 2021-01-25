PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of PDCE opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 215,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

