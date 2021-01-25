PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0011

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $96,160.39 and $54.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.19 or 0.04237663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017611 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

