Particl (PART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,506.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Particl has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $6,506.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008260 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,753,502 coins and its circulating supply is 9,718,372 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

