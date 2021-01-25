PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Tops $140.67 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $140.67 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00064581 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003618 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002946 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,718,812 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

