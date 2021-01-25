Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Parkland stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

