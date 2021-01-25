Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $82.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.