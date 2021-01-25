Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 315 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $64,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $258.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.13 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.