Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,892,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,535,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,155.4% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 121,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 112,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $228.90 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.95.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.