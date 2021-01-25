Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,521 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,918,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

CHD stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

