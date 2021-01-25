Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

NYSE:RJF opened at $102.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

