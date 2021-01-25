Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 670 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $93.24 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

