Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,678 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENV. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $83.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

