Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Garmin by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $123.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

