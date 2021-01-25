Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of C opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

