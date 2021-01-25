Pantos (PAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,583.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.19 million and $57,583.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pantos has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00052607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00124848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00071572 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00268672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00036592 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,657,065 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

