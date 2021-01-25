PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.08 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $129.08 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 81.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00056170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00075796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00277417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00069344 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,456.11 or 0.98483707 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 156,493,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,958,775 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.