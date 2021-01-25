Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 126.6% against the US dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $4,644.07 and $31,756.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.