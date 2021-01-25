Palantir Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

PLTR stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,037,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 in the last 90 days.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

