PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis Sells 12,979 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $337,604.98.

On Monday, November 30th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $178,800.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00.

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 881,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,469. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

