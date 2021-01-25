Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPBI opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

