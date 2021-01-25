Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

PDD stock opened at $171.89 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $187.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

