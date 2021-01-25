Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $364,331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after acquiring an additional 780,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

OTIS opened at $64.88 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

