Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,936,000 after purchasing an additional 343,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,424,000 after buying an additional 175,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

