Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

