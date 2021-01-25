Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $177.98 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.