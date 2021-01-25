Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after buying an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,765,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

American International Group stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.