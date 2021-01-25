Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $89.93 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

