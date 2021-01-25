Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FMC by 69.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in FMC by 251.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in FMC by 950.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120,775 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rowe upped their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

