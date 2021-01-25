Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,524 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM opened at $309.60 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.70.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

