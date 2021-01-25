PACCAR (PCAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCAR stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

