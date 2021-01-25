PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.