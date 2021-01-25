OWNDATA Trading Up 7.8% This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $78.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00064962 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003984 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003639 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002985 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

