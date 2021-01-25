Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 17,475 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.40 million and a P/E ratio of -25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03.

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.42 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

