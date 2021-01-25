Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA opened at $106.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

