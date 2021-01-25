ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

ORIX stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts expect that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ORIX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ORIX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ORIX by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.